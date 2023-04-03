Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recognition of Gold Star Spouses [Image 1 of 6]

    Recognition of Gold Star Spouses

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz, Army Community Service held a Gold Star Spouses Day Recognition Ceremony April 5 at the Rheinlander Convention Center in Baumholder to honor the sacrifices and legacies of Gold Star Families and their fallen loved ones. Gold Star Spouses whose service member died while on active-duty status receive either the Gold Star Lapel Button or the Lapel Button in remembrance of service members who gave their lives on behalf of a forever grateful nation. Since January 2017, USAG-RP ACS provides a monthly support meeting for Survivors to share their unique experiences and to offer and receive support. The program has grown to 36 active Survivor Families over the last 3 years. (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

    This work, Recognition of Gold Star Spouses [Image 6 of 6], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

