U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz, Army Community Service held a Gold Star Spouses Day Recognition Ceremony April 5 at the Rheinlander Convention Center in Baumholder to honor the sacrifices and legacies of Gold Star Families and their fallen loved ones. Gold Star Spouses whose service member died while on active-duty status receive either the Gold Star Lapel Button or the Lapel Button in remembrance of service members who gave their lives on behalf of a forever grateful nation. Since January 2017, USAG-RP ACS provides a monthly support meeting for Survivors to share their unique experiences and to offer and receive support. The program has grown to 36 active Survivor Families over the last 3 years. (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 09:34 Photo ID: 7725396 VIRIN: 230405-A-MX671-0001 Resolution: 4909x3926 Size: 12.43 MB Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recognition of Gold Star Spouses [Image 6 of 6], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.