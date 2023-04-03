The 31st FW celebrates the ITAF’s 100th Anniversary

The Italian air force celebrates their 100th anniversary, as part of the celebration over 50 Ferrari cars and 30 Ducati motorcycles drove on to base for a static display at Aviano Air Base, March 28, 2023. ITAF was founded on March 28,1923, making Italy one of the earliest adopters of military aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Calopedis)

