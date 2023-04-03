U.S. and Italian members celebrated the Italian air force 100th anniversary, at Aviano Air Base, March 28, 2023. Several static displays including an F-16 Fighting Falcon, HH-60 Pave Hawk, 50 Ferrari cars, 30 Ducati motorcycles and numerous historic aircraft were part of the celebratory events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Calopedis)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 04:43
|Photo ID:
|7725117
|VIRIN:
|230328-F-QI825-2040
|Resolution:
|7405x4937
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 31st FW celebrates the ITAF’s 100th Anniversary [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Thomas Calopedis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT