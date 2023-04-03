U.S. and Italian members celebrated the Italian air force 100th anniversary, at Aviano Air Base, March 28, 2023. Several static displays including an F-16 Fighting Falcon, HH-60 Pave Hawk, 50 Ferrari cars, 30 Ducati motorcycles and numerous historic aircraft were part of the celebratory events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Calopedis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 04:43 Photo ID: 7725117 VIRIN: 230328-F-QI825-2040 Resolution: 7405x4937 Size: 0 B Location: IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 31st FW celebrates the ITAF’s 100th Anniversary [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Thomas Calopedis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.