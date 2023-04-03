Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 31st FW celebrates the ITAF’s 100th Anniversary [Image 3 of 5]

    The 31st FW celebrates the ITAF’s 100th Anniversary

    ITALY

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Calopedis 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Italian air force celebrates their 100th anniversary, as part of the celebration over 50 Ferrari cars and 30 Ducati motorcycles drove on to base for a static display at Aviano Air Base, March 28, 2023. Since the formation of ITAF, the air force have held a prominent role in modern Italian military history and is a valued ally of the United States and the 31st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Calopedis)

