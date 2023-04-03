The 31st FW celebrates the ITAF’s 100th Anniversary

The Italian air force celebrates their 100th anniversary, as part of the celebration over 50 Ferrari cars and 30 Ducati motorcycles drove on to base for a static display at Aviano Air Base, March 28, 2023. Since the formation of ITAF, the air force have held a prominent role in modern Italian military history and is a valued ally of the United States and the 31st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Calopedis)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 04:43
|Photo ID:
|7725111
|VIRIN:
|230328-F-QI825-2012
|Resolution:
|7810x5207
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
