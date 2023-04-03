Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Finland joins NATO [Image 4 of 4]

    Finland joins NATO

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Finnish air force Col. Antti Koskela, senior national representative to Allied Air Command, and Royal Air Force Air Marshal Johnny Stringer, AIRCOM deputy commander, salute the Finnish flag at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 4, 2023. Allied Air Command leadership and staff assembled for a ceremony to celebrate the accession of Finland to the NATO alliance and raise the Finnish flag as a visible sign of the country’s integration to NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 01:54
    Photo ID: 7724986
    VIRIN: 230404-F-RT830-0034
    Resolution: 3663x4125
    Size: 513.87 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Finland joins NATO [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Finland joins NATO
    Finland joins NATO
    Finland joins NATO
    Finland joins NATO

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Finland
    Allied Air Command
    AIRCOM
    Finnish Flag Raising

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT