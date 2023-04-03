Finland joins NATO

Finnish air force Col. Antti Koskela, senior national representative to Allied Air Command, and Royal Air Force Air Marshal Johnny Stringer, AIRCOM deputy commander, salute the Finnish flag at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 4, 2023. Allied Air Command leadership and staff assembled for a ceremony to celebrate the accession of Finland to the NATO alliance and raise the Finnish flag as a visible sign of the country’s integration to NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

