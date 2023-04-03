The Finnish flag is raised for the first time at the Allied Air Command compound at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 4, 2023. Finland became the 31st member of NATO. Allied Air Command has worked with the Finnish air force during exercises and in support of NATO operations for over a decade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 01:54 Photo ID: 7724985 VIRIN: 230404-F-RT830-0058 Resolution: 4892x3712 Size: 578.06 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Finland joins NATO [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.