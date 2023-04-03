The Finnish flag is raised for the first time at the Allied Air Command compound at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 4, 2023. Finland became the 31st member of NATO. Allied Air Command has worked with the Finnish air force during exercises and in support of NATO operations for over a decade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 01:54
|Photo ID:
|7724985
|VIRIN:
|230404-F-RT830-0058
|Resolution:
|4892x3712
|Size:
|578.06 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Finland joins NATO [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT