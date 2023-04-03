Finland joins NATO

Distinguished visitors stand ready for a flag raising ceremony, hosted by Allied Air Command, marking Finland's accession to the NATO alliance at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 4, 2023. The historic ceremony welcomed Finland as the 31st member of NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

Date Taken: 04.04.2023
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE