Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230405-N-EA818-0013 [Image 2 of 4]

    230405-N-EA818-0013

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Thomas Gooley 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    230405-N-EA818-0013 (SAN DIEGO)- The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757) prepares to depart the floating dry dock ARCO (ARDM 5) at Naval Base Point Loma (NBPL) on April 05, after completing a successful regularly scheduled maintenance period. ARCO is a medium auxiliary floating dry dock for repair and is a Submarine Squadron 11 asset under the operational control of Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet home-ported on NBPL. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Thomas Gooley/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 18:06
    Photo ID: 7724488
    VIRIN: 230405-N-EA818-0013
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230405-N-EA818-0013 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Thomas Gooley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    230405-N-EA818-0005
    230405-N-EA818-0013
    230405-N-EA818-0021
    230405-N-EA818-0057

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Squadron 11
    NBPL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT