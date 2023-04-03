230405-N-EA818-0057 (SAN DIEGO)- The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757) departs the floating dry dock ARCO (ARDM 5) at Naval Base Point Loma (NBPL) on April 05, after completing a successful regularly scheduled maintenance period. ARCO is a medium auxiliary floating dry dock for repair and is a Submarine Squadron 11 asset under the operational control of Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet home-ported on NBPL. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Thomas Gooley/Released)
