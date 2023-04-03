USS Alexandria departs Dry-dock

Los Angeles-class, fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757) undocked and departed the West-coast’s only U.S. Navy-operated floating dry-dock, ARCO (ARMD-5) April 5, following a seven-month maintenance period.



Since its arrival in August 2022, approximately 400 Portsmouth Naval Shipyard employees from Kittery, Maine, alongside the Alexandria crew, Commander Submarine Squadron 11, and ARCO personnel, completed more than one thousand repairs and upgrades.



“This is the result of long work nights and job-filled weekends,” said Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Commander, Capt. Michael Oberdorf. “I am very proud of the project team for their perseverance. The ownership displayed is remarkable. They hit the decks running and have gotten us to this point of success with grit and determination.”



The teamwork and trust between the groups was evident to all who witnessed this relationship.



“I am really proud of the work the combined Alexandria and Portsmouth Shipyard team performed over the past seven months,” said Alexandria’s Commanding Officer Chris Rose.



“The crew is excited to have Alex back in the water where she belongs and is looking forward to finishing the remainder of the work package alongside the project team and getting back to sea.”



Rose added that submarine maintenance is truly an all-hands effort.



“Getting the job done and overcoming the daily obstacles took everyone’s positive attitude, dedication, and tireless effort to push through," said Alexandria’s Project Superintendent Kevin Flanagan. “The ship’s captain, Cmdr. Rose, and his devoted crew blended very well with our skilled workforce.”



Alexandria is currently pier side where she will continue her scheduled maintenance availability.



The completion of submarine maintenance availability is critical to maintaining warfighter

readiness.

