633d SFS Women Defenders rising up

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aliyah Bell, 633d Security Forces response force leader, welcomes an officer to the installation at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 30, 2023. Operating as the installation’s entry controller is an essential part to the safekeeping of military members and are responsible for making the first impression as Airmen when people come onto base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

