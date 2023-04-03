633d SFS Women Defenders rising up

A U.S. Airman, 633d Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, performs a hospital grounds check with her canine partner at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 30, 2023. The 633d SFS K-9 team continually tests and advances MWDs and handlers alike, regularly performing explosive and narcotic detection searches of random areas, buildings and vehicles and have the capability to locate individuals, including suspects, utilizing their keen senses to defend the Joint Base and keep the community safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

