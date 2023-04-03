Mill and Overlay Improves Cherry Point Shopping Area

Officer in Charge of Construction Florence personnel conducted a final inspection of a renovated parking lot aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina on March 31, 2023.

The parking lot is part of OICC Florence’s mission to provide engineering, construction, and acquisition services supporting the Marine Corps’ recovery from the storm and deployment of the Joint Strike Fighter, re-establishing the readiness of expeditionary forces for Marine Corps Installation East and II Marine Expeditionary Force.

