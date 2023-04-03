Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mill and Overlay Improves Cherry Point Shopping Area [Image 4 of 5]

    Mill and Overlay Improves Cherry Point Shopping Area

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Ashley Snipes 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Officer in Charge of Construction Florence

    Officer in Charge of Construction Florence, contractor, and sub-controcator personnel inspect areas marked for analysis as part of the final inspection process aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina on March 31, 2023.
    The parking lot is part of OICC Florence’s mission to provide engineering, construction, and acquisition services supporting the Marine Corps’ recovery from the storm and deployment of the Joint Strike Fighter, re-establishing the readiness of expeditionary forces for Marine Corps Installation East and II Marine Expeditionary Force.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 12:57
    Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Hometown: HAVELOCK, NC, US
    Mill and Overlay Improves Cherry Point Shopping Area

