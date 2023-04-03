Officer in Charge of Construction Florence members Chad Jeffords and Mark Fitzgerald, along with contractors assigned to the mill and overlay project sign the Government Acceptance Report for the Exchange and Commisary parking lot on March 31, 2023.

The parking lot is part of OICC Florence’s mission to provide engineering, construction, and acquisition services supporting the Marine Corps’ recovery from the storm and deployment of the Joint Strike Fighter, re-establishing the readiness of expeditionary forces for Marine Corps Installation East and IIMarine Expeditionary Force.

This work, Mill and Overlay Improves Cherry Point Shopping Area, by Ashley Snipes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.