A Family Child Care banner stands out front of an FCC provider’s home on March 31, 2023, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. FCC providers care for children in the provider’s home, which increases child care capacity for the JBAB community while simultaneously creating work-from-home employment opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Treffry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 11:30 Photo ID: 7723553 VIRIN: 230331-F-HL483-001 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.24 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FCC program increases JBAB child care [Image 6 of 6], by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.