A Family Child Care banner stands out front of an FCC provider’s home on March 31, 2023, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. FCC providers care for children in the provider’s home, which increases child care capacity for the JBAB community while simultaneously creating work-from-home employment opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Treffry)
|03.31.2023
|04.05.2023 11:30
|7723553
|230331-F-HL483-001
|6048x4024
|1.24 MB
|DC, US
|5
|0
This work, FCC program increases JBAB child care, by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
