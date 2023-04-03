FCC program increases JBAB child care

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Family Child Care provider, Amanda Wade, completes a puzzle with children in her home on March 31, 2023, at JBAB, Washington, D.C. FCC providers care for children in the provider’s home, which increases child care capacity for the JBAB community while simultaneously creating work-from-home employment opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Treffry)

Date Taken: 03.31.2023