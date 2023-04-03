Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FCC program increases JBAB child care [Image 5 of 6]

    FCC program increases JBAB child care

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Jason Treffry 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Augusto Hernandez, left, and Bella Braden, play with toys in a Family Child Care provider’s home on March 31, 2023, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. Cooking equipment, sleeping cots, baby gates, toys for all ages and many other resources are supplied to FCC providers to support their child care needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Treffry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 11:30
    Photo ID: 7723557
    VIRIN: 230331-F-HL483-005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FCC program increases JBAB child care [Image 6 of 6], by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FCC program increases JBAB child care
    FCC program increases JBAB child care
    FCC program increases JBAB child care
    FCC program increases JBAB child care
    FCC program increases JBAB child care
    FCC program increases JBAB child care

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    FCC program increases JBAB child care

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    development
    child development center
    community
    jbab
    connectivity
    family child care

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT