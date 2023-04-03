New Commodore Takes Command of Task Force 56

230405-A-NR779-1064 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 5, 2023) Capt. Joseph “Karl” Haywood,

outgoing commander for U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 56, salutes Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, U.S.

Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. 5th Fleet deputy commander, during a change of command

ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, April 5, 2023. The event was held at U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aaron Troutman)

