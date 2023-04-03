230405-A-NR779-1064 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 5, 2023) Capt. Joseph “Karl” Haywood,
outgoing commander for U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 56, salutes Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, U.S.
Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. 5th Fleet deputy commander, during a change of command
ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, April 5, 2023. The event was held at U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aaron Troutman)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 06:23
|Photo ID:
|7723239
|VIRIN:
|230405-A-NR779-1064
|Resolution:
|4592x3280
|Size:
|809.75 KB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Commodore Takes Command of Task Force 56 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Commodore Takes Command of Task Force 56
