    New Commodore Takes Command of Task Force 56 [Image 1 of 4]

    New Commodore Takes Command of Task Force 56

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Spc. Aaron Troutman 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230405-A-NR779-1008 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 5, 2023) Capt. Joseph “Karl” Haywood,
    outgoing commander for U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 56, delivers remarks during a change of
    command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, April 5, 2023. Haywood was relieved by Capt. Oliver
    Herion as the commander of Task Force 56 during the event at U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters. (U.S.
    Army photo by Spc. Aaron Troutman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 06:23
    Photo ID: 7723235
    VIRIN: 230405-A-NR779-1008
    Resolution: 3775x2696
    Size: 795.31 KB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Commodore Takes Command of Task Force 56 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    change of command
    CTF 56
    56 TF

