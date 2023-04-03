Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Commodore Takes Command of Task Force 56 [Image 2 of 4]

    New Commodore Takes Command of Task Force 56

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Spc. Aaron Troutman 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230405-A-NR779-1069 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 5, 2023) Capt. Oliver Herion, the incoming
    commander for U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 56, delivers remarks during a change of command
    ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, April 5, 2023. Herion relieved Capt. Joseph “Karl” Haywood as
    the commander of Task Force 56 during the event at U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters. (U.S. Army
    photo by Spc. Aaron Troutman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 06:22
    Photo ID: 7723236
    VIRIN: 230405-A-NR779-1069
    Resolution: 2510x1793
    Size: 970.25 KB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Commodore Takes Command of Task Force 56 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Commodore Takes Command of Task Force 56
    New Commodore Takes Command of Task Force 56
    New Commodore Takes Command of Task Force 56
    New Commodore Takes Command of Task Force 56

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New Commodore Takes Command of Task Force 56

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    change of command
    CTF 56
    56 TF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT