New Commodore Takes Command of Task Force 56

230405-A-NR779-1069 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 5, 2023) Capt. Oliver Herion, the incoming

commander for U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 56, delivers remarks during a change of command

ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, April 5, 2023. Herion relieved Capt. Joseph “Karl” Haywood as

the commander of Task Force 56 during the event at U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters. (U.S. Army

photo by Spc. Aaron Troutman)

