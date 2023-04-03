230405-A-NR779-1069 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 5, 2023) Capt. Oliver Herion, the incoming
commander for U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 56, delivers remarks during a change of command
ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, April 5, 2023. Herion relieved Capt. Joseph “Karl” Haywood as
the commander of Task Force 56 during the event at U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters. (U.S. Army
photo by Spc. Aaron Troutman)
New Commodore Takes Command of Task Force 56
