Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Opening Ceremony of First LTESM-C in Poland [Image 9 of 9]

    Opening Ceremony of First LTESM-C in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Agustin Montanez 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Distinguished visitors pose for a group photo with U.S. and Polish soldiers at the culmination of the Opening Ceremony for Poland's first Long Term Equipment Storage and Maintenance-Complex at Air Base Powidz, April 5, 2023. The LTESM-C is NATO's most significant single infrastructure investment in more than 30 years and will be able to host a U.S. brigade's worth of combat-ready military equipment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 06:17
    Photo ID: 7723237
    VIRIN: 230405-Z-XG945-1302
    Resolution: 5420x3613
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Opening Ceremony of First LTESM-C in Poland [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Opening Ceremony of First LTESM-C in Poland
    Opening Ceremony of First LTESM-C in Poland
    Opening Ceremony of First LTESM-C in Poland
    Opening Ceremony of First LTESM-C in Poland
    Opening Ceremony of First LTESM-C in Poland
    Opening Ceremony of First LTESM-C in Poland
    Opening Ceremony of First LTESM-C in Poland
    Opening Ceremony of First LTESM-C in Poland
    Opening Ceremony of First LTESM-C in Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Powidz LTESM-C opening ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    armynewswire
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT