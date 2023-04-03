Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Opening Ceremony of First LTESM-C in Poland [Image 6 of 9]

    Opening Ceremony of First LTESM-C in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Agustin Montanez 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    U.S. and Polish soldiers participate in the Opening Ceremony for Poland's first Long Term Equipment Storage and Maintenance-Complex at Air Base Powidz, April 5, 2023. The LTESM-C is NATO's most significant single infrastructure investment in more than 30 years and will be able to host a U.S. brigade's worth of combat-ready military equipment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 06:17
    Photo ID: 7723232
    VIRIN: 230405-Z-XG945-1224
    Resolution: 6391x4261
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Opening Ceremony of First LTESM-C in Poland [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Opening Ceremony of First LTESM-C in Poland
    Opening Ceremony of First LTESM-C in Poland
    Opening Ceremony of First LTESM-C in Poland
    Opening Ceremony of First LTESM-C in Poland
    Opening Ceremony of First LTESM-C in Poland
    Opening Ceremony of First LTESM-C in Poland
    Opening Ceremony of First LTESM-C in Poland
    Opening Ceremony of First LTESM-C in Poland
    Opening Ceremony of First LTESM-C in Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Powidz LTESM-C opening ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT