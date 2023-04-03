Mariusz Blaszczak, the minister of national defense of the Republic of Poland, gives remarks during the Opening Ceremony for Poland's first Long Term Equipment Storage and Maintenance-Complex at Air Base Powidz, April 5, 2023. The LTESM-C is NATO's most significant single infrastructure investment in more than 30 years and will be able to host a U.S. brigade's worth of combat-ready military equipment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 06:17
|Photo ID:
|7723228
|VIRIN:
|230405-Z-XG945-1100
|Resolution:
|6522x4381
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Opening Ceremony of First LTESM-C in Poland [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Powidz LTESM-C opening ceremony
