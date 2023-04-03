Airman 1st Class Morgan Nguyen, a weapons loader assigned to the 149th Fighter Wing, Air National Guard, loads 20 millimeter ammunition into the F-16 Fighting Falcon during Coronet Cactus at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Mar. 31, 2023. Coronet Cactus is an annual training event that takes members of the 149th Fighter Wing, headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, to Phoenix to participate in a simulated deployment exercise. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Derek Davis)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 21:44
|Photo ID:
|7722814
|VIRIN:
|230331-Z-DL828-142
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Coronet Cactus [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Derek Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
