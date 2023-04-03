Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Coronet Cactus [Image 6 of 6]

    Operation Coronet Cactus

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Davis 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Airman 1st Class Morgan Nguyen, a weapons loader assigned to the 149th Fighter Wing, Air National Guard, loads 20 millimeter ammunition into the F-16 Fighting Falcon during Coronet Cactus at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Mar. 31, 2023. Coronet Cactus is an annual training event that takes members of the 149th Fighter Wing, headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, to Phoenix to participate in a simulated deployment exercise. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Derek Davis)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 21:44
    Photo ID: 7722814
    VIRIN: 230331-Z-DL828-142
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Coronet Cactus [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Derek Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    ANG
    Gunfighters
    JBSA
    149th FW
    TMD

