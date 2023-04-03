Operation Coronet Cactus

Airman 1st Class Morgan Nguyen, a weapons loader assigned to the 149th Fighter Wing, Air National Guard, loads 20 millimeter ammunition into the F-16 Fighting Falcon during Coronet Cactus at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Mar. 31, 2023. Coronet Cactus is an annual training event that takes members of the 149th Fighter Wing, headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, to Phoenix to participate in a simulated deployment exercise. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Derek Davis)

