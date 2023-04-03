Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Coronet Cactus [Image 4 of 6]

    Operation Coronet Cactus

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Davis 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Tech. Sgt. Josh Ledesma, Staff Sgt. Michael Avalos, and Airman 1st Class Morgan Nguyen, weapons loaders assigned to the 149th Fighter Wing, Air National Guard, loads 20 millimeter ammunition into the F-16 Fighting Falcon during Coronet Cactus at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Mar. 31, 2023. Coronet Cactus is an annual training event that takes members of the 149th Fighter Wing, headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, to Phoenix to participate in a simulated deployment exercise. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Derek Davis)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 21:44
    Photo ID: 7722812
    VIRIN: 230331-Z-DL828-110
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Coronet Cactus [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Derek Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    ANG
    Gunfighters
    JBSA
    149th FW
    TMD

