Soldiers from the 182nd Inf. Bn. return from Deplyoment

HANSCOM, AFB, Mass – Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 182nd Infantry Division, return home from deployment after nine months of service throughout the middle east. Leaders from the Massachusetts National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters and 51st Troop Command leadership greeted soldiers on the flight line of Hanscom Air Force Base. The Soldiers were then before then transported to Camp Curtis Guild where they were reunited with family and friends. Since its inception in 1636, the Massachusetts National Guard has participated in each of our nation’s conflicts, steadfastly serving the country and the citizens of the Commonwealth. More than 20,000 Massachusetts National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have deployed since September 11, 2001 (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st. Class Steven Eaton)

