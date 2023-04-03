Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers from the 182nd Inf. Bn. return from Deplyoment [Image 21 of 22]

    Soldiers from the 182nd Inf. Bn. return from Deplyoment

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    HANSCOM, AFB, Mass – Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 182nd Infantry Division, return home from deployment after nine months of service throughout the middle east. Leaders from the Massachusetts National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters and 51st Troop Command leadership greeted soldiers on the flight line of Hanscom Air Force Base. The Soldiers were then before then transported to Camp Curtis Guild where they were reunited with family and friends. Since its inception in 1636, the Massachusetts National Guard has participated in each of our nation’s conflicts, steadfastly serving the country and the citizens of the Commonwealth. More than 20,000 Massachusetts National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have deployed since September 11, 2001 (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st. Class Steven Eaton)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 19:16
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    Welcome Home
    Mass National Guard
    always ready always there
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Nations First

