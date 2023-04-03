Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Waimea Trails Cleanup 2APR23 [Image 5 of 5]

    Waimea Trails Cleanup 2APR23

    PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2023

    Photo by Amy Phillips 

    U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area

    Clemson Lam, Waimea Trails & Greenways director, giving a project overview to Soldiers at Waimea Trails, Island of Hawai’i, April 2, 2023. He stressed his gratitude for the support and how it makes a huge impact to avoid flooding during heavy rainstorms.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 16:59
    Photo ID: 7722460
    VIRIN: 230402-A-OV743-728
    Resolution: 2976x1984
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Waimea Trails Cleanup 2APR23 [Image 5 of 5], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers clear up Waimea Trails
    Waimea Trails Cleanup 2APR23
    Waimea Trails Cleanup 2APR23
    Waimea Trails Cleanup 2APR23
    Waimea Trails Cleanup 2APR23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers clear up 2-years&rsquo; worth of debris from Waimea Trails Riverbed

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    84th Engineer Battalion
    Army community service
    USAG HI
    Malama Aina
    Waimea Trails & Greenways

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT