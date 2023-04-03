Clemson Lam, Waimea Trails & Greenways director, giving a project overview to Soldiers at Waimea Trails, Island of Hawai’i, April 2, 2023. He stressed his gratitude for the support and how it makes a huge impact to avoid flooding during heavy rainstorms.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 16:59
|Photo ID:
|7722460
|VIRIN:
|230402-A-OV743-728
|Resolution:
|2976x1984
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Waimea Trails Cleanup 2APR23 [Image 5 of 5], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers clear up 2-years’ worth of debris from Waimea Trails Riverbed
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT