Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Waimea Trails Cleanup 2APR23 [Image 4 of 5]

    Waimea Trails Cleanup 2APR23

    PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2023

    Photo by Amy Phillips 

    U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area

    84th Engineer Battalion Soldiers clearing debris from the Waimea Trails riverbed, Island of Hawai’i, April 2, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 16:59
    Photo ID: 7722445
    VIRIN: 230402-A-OV743-599
    Resolution: 2976x1984
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Waimea Trails Cleanup 2APR23 [Image 5 of 5], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers clear up Waimea Trails
    Waimea Trails Cleanup 2APR23
    Waimea Trails Cleanup 2APR23
    Waimea Trails Cleanup 2APR23
    Waimea Trails Cleanup 2APR23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers clear up 2-years&rsquo; worth of debris from Waimea Trails Riverbed

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    84th Engineer Battalion
    Army community service
    USAG HI
    Malama Aina
    Waimea Trails & Greenways

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT