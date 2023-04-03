Soldiers clear up 2-years’ worth of debris from Waimea Trails Riverbed

Photo By Amy Phillips | Clemson Lam, Waimea Trails & Greenways director, giving a project overview to Soldiers...... read more read more Photo By Amy Phillips | Clemson Lam, Waimea Trails & Greenways director, giving a project overview to Soldiers at Waimea Trails, Island of Hawai’i, April 2, 2023. He stressed his gratitude for the support and how it makes a huge impact to avoid flooding during heavy rainstorms. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Garrison Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) partnered with the non-profit, volunteer organization Waimea Trails & Greenways to clear debris from the riverbed at Waimea Trails, April 2, 2023. Almost 40 Soldiers from the 84th Engineer Battalion based at Schofield Barracks, Oahu, volunteered to support this project after completing their training mission at PTA.



Clemson Lam, Waimea Trails & Greenways director says the amount of work the Soldiers provided would have taken volunteers about two years to complete. The one-mile trail is maintained strictly by volunteers which include residents, schools and other volunteer organizations. “So getting a group like this from Pohakuloa has given us a huge boost, it’s really wonderful for us,” said Lam.



"We had fun at the Waimea Trail and the work was very rewarding,” said Lt. Col. Mike Kendall, commander of the 84th Engineer Battalion. “I think a lot of us felt fulfilled through the opportunity to serve the local community.” He added that he’ll bring his family over from Oahu to enjoy the trail located in the Waimea Nature Park.



“I came to volunteer because I love helping out the community, and really like to do things that make an impact,” said Spec. Briana Segeda, 130th Engineer Brigade based on Schofield Barracks, Oahu.



The U.S. Army and PTA are proud to give back to the community, and routinely conducts community service projects such as cleaning up DKI Highway, beach cleanups, and other projects.



Video of the community service project: https://dvidshub.net/r/6c2sl7