Rebekah Seymour, new family child care provider, describes different toys and activities she uses to ensure children in her care feel welcomed and safe to Col. John Dines, 90th Mission Support Group commander, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, March 31, 2023. There are more than 70 children awaiting quality childcare, please consider becoming an FCC provider. For those interested in becoming an FCC provider or learning more about the program, they can contact the community childcare coordinator at 307-773-3317. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

Date Taken: 03.31.2023
Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US
FCC Providers: A Lifeline for Working Parents Who Need Peace of Mind and Quality Care