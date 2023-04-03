FCC Providers: A Lifeline for Working Parents Who Need Peace of Mind and Quality Care

Rebekah Seymour, new family child care provider, poses in her room where she does different activities to ensure children in her care feel welcomed and safe in Cheyenne, Wyoming, March 31, 2023. There are more than 70 children awaiting quality childcare, please consider becoming an FCC provider. For those interested in becoming an FCC provider or learning more about the program, they can contact the community childcare coordinator at 307-773-3317. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

