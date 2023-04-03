Joyce Cisneros, 90th Force Support Squadron community childcare coordinator, Thomas Cox, 90 FSS deputy director, Chief Master Sgt. David Teets, 90th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, Rebekah Seymour, new family child care provider, Col. John Dines, 90 MSG commander, and Maj. Jennifer Holmstrom, 90 FSS commander, cut a ribbon to celebrate F.E. Warren Air Force Base’s newest FCC provider in Cheyenne, Wyoming, March 31, 2023. There are more than 70 children awaiting quality childcare, please consider becoming an FCC provider. For those interested in becoming an FCC provider or learning more about the program, they can contact the community childcare coordinator at 307-773-3317. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 04.04.2023 16:52 Photo ID: 7722449 VIRIN: 230331-F-ZC993-1005 Resolution: 4747x3158 Size: 8.81 MB Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FCC Providers: A Lifeline for Working Parents Who Need Peace of Mind and Quality Care [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.