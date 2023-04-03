Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FCC Providers: A Lifeline for Working Parents Who Need Peace of Mind and Quality Care [Image 2 of 5]

    FCC Providers: A Lifeline for Working Parents Who Need Peace of Mind and Quality Care

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Joseph Coslett 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Joyce Cisneros, 90th Force Support Squadron community childcare coordinator, Thomas Cox, 90 FSS deputy director, Chief Master Sgt. David Teets, 90th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, Rebekah Seymour, new family child care provider, Col. John Dines, 90 MSG commander, and Maj. Jennifer Holmstrom, 90 FSS commander, cut a ribbon to celebrate F.E. Warren Air Force Base’s newest FCC provider in Cheyenne, Wyoming, March 31, 2023. There are more than 70 children awaiting quality childcare, please consider becoming an FCC provider. For those interested in becoming an FCC provider or learning more about the program, they can contact the community childcare coordinator at 307-773-3317. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

