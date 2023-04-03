Outgoing CIWT XO Frocked to Captain

Newly frocked, Capt. Michael Tiefel, thanked everyone for attending, but gave a special thanks to his mother, who came down from Lyons, Mich., and his wife and children for the support and commitment they have shown during his career enabling him to reach the rank of captain, during the ceremony at All Faiths Chapel on Naval Air Station Pensacola, on Mar. 31, 2023.
