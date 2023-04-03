Rear Adm. George Wikoff, vice director of the Joint Staff, who served as the presiding officer, congratulated Capt. Michael Tiefel, after his children pinned his collars with eagles, during his frocking ceremony, held at the All Faiths Chapel on Naval Air Station Pensacola, on Mar. 31, 2023
Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 12:44
|Photo ID:
|7721861
|VIRIN:
|230331-N-WZ128-1030
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.5 MB
Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Hometown:
|SOUTH LYON, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Outgoing CIWT XO Frocked to Captain
