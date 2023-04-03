Rear Adm. George Wikoff, vice director of the Joint Staff, who served as the presiding officer, congratulated Capt. Michael Tiefel, after his children pinned his collars with eagles, during his frocking ceremony, held at the All Faiths Chapel on Naval Air Station Pensacola, on Mar. 31, 2023

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 04.04.2023 12:44 Photo ID: 7721861 VIRIN: 230331-N-WZ128-1030 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 1.5 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Hometown: SOUTH LYON, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Outgoing CIWT XO Frocked to Captain [Image 2 of 2], by Kurt Van Slooten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.