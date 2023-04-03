Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Outgoing CIWT XO Frocked to Captain [Image 1 of 2]

    Outgoing CIWT XO Frocked to Captain

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Kurt Van Slooten 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    Rear Adm. George Wikoff, vice director of the Joint Staff, who served as the presiding officer, congratulated Capt. Michael Tiefel, after his children pinned his collars with eagles, during his frocking ceremony, held at the All Faiths Chapel on Naval Air Station Pensacola, on Mar. 31, 2023

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 12:44
    Photo ID: 7721861
    VIRIN: 230331-N-WZ128-1030
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Hometown: SOUTH LYON, MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outgoing CIWT XO Frocked to Captain [Image 2 of 2], by Kurt Van Slooten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    NETC
    CIWT
    Michael Tiefel

