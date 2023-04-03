Outgoing CIWT XO Frocked to Captain

Photo By Kurt Van Slooten | Newly frocked, Capt. Michael Tiefel, thanked everyone for attending, but gave a...... read more read more Photo By Kurt Van Slooten | Newly frocked, Capt. Michael Tiefel, thanked everyone for attending, but gave a special thanks to his mother, who came down from Lyons, Mich., and his wife and children for the support and commitment they have shown during his career enabling him to reach the rank of captain, during the ceremony at All Faiths Chapel on Naval Air Station Pensacola, on Mar. 31, 2023. see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – At a ceremony, presided over by Rear Adm. George Wikoff, vice director of the Joint Staff, attended by family and friends, Michael Tiefel recited the oath and was pinned with the rank of captain in the U.S. Navy.



The ceremony was held at the All Faiths Chapel on Naval Air Station Pensacola, the same location where 22 years ago Tiefel received his commission as an intelligence officer.



Tiefel, a native of South Lyon, Mich., started his naval career here at Naval Air Station Pensacola completing Naval Officer Candidate School in 2001. He just completed his last assignment as the executive officer for Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) on Corry Station. Tiefel’s next assignment will be going to U.S. 7th Fleet in Yokosuka, Japan, to serve as the assistant chief of staff for intelligence and cryptology. Tiefel holds a Masters degree in Asian Studies from the University of Michigan, and Asia-Pacific Hands certificate holder from the Naval Postgraduate School.



Before administering the oath of office, Wikoff described Tiefel as an extraordinarily competent and compassionate intelligence professional, with the right knowledge set for where he is headed.



“Mike is the right person, at the right time, to be going out to 7th Fleet,” said Wikoff.



During Tiefel’s comments, he thanked everyone for attending, but gave a special thanks to his mother, who came down from Lyons, Mich., for his commissioning, and was present again for his frocking to captain. He also thanked his wife and children for the support and commitment they have shown during his career enabling him to reach the rank of captain.