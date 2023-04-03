Cross-Servicing at RAF Lakenheath

A U.S. Air Force F-35A lightning II assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron takes off from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, while participating in cross-servicing March 21, 2023.Training such as this, enables interoperability between NATO allies to have their manned aircraft serviced at partner airfields. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)
