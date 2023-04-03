Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cross-Servicing at RAF Lakenheath [Image 5 of 5]

    Cross-Servicing at RAF Lakenheath

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A lightning II assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron takes off from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, while participating in cross-servicing March 21, 2023.Training such as this, enables interoperability between NATO allies to have their manned aircraft serviced at partner airfields. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 11:26
    Photo ID: 7721718
    VIRIN: 230404-F-EJ253-005
    Resolution: 3476x2228
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 
    NATO

    RAF Lakenheath

    Interoperability

    Cross-Servicing. 495th Fighter Squadron

    TAGS

