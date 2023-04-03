Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cross-Servicing at RAF Lakenheath [Image 1 of 5]

    Cross-Servicing at RAF Lakenheath

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron lands at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, during cross-servicing March 21, 2023. Conducting regular joint flight operations improves the Liberty Wing’s tactical proficiency and interoperability with NATO Allies. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 11:26
    Photo ID: 7721713
    VIRIN: 230404-F-EJ253-001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.12 MB
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 
    This work, Cross-Servicing at RAF Lakenheath [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO

    RAF Lakenheath

    Interoperability

    Cross-Servicing. 495th Fighter Squadron

