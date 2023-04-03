A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron lands at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, during cross-servicing March 21, 2023. Conducting regular joint flight operations improves the Liberty Wing’s tactical proficiency and interoperability with NATO Allies. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 11:26
|Photo ID:
|7721713
|VIRIN:
|230404-F-EJ253-001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.12 MB
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cross-Servicing at RAF Lakenheath [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS
