Cross-Servicing at RAF Lakenheath

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron lands at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, during cross-servicing March 21, 2023. Conducting regular joint flight operations improves the Liberty Wing’s tactical proficiency and interoperability with NATO Allies. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

