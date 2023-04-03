A U.S. Air Force F-35A lightning II assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron takes off from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, while participating in cross-servicing March 21, 2023.Training such as this, enables interoperability between NATO allies to have their manned aircraft serviced at partner airfields. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.04.2023 11:26 Photo ID: 7721715 VIRIN: 230404-F-EJ253-003 Resolution: 2598x1856 Size: 1.58 MB Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cross-Servicing at RAF Lakenheath [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.