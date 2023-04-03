FORT LEE, Virginia (March 10, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors are recognized with medals during an award ceremony at a joint service culinary competition onboard Fort Lee, Virginia, March 10, 2023. The Joint Military Culinary Competition hosted more than 200 U.S. military culinary specialists from around the world to compete for medals and the opportunity to represent the armed forces at a cooking competition against some of the top civilian chefs in the world. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of USS Essex Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 04.04.2023 09:53 Photo ID: 7721507 VIRIN: 230310-N-N0850-1037 Resolution: 1440x810 Size: 837.69 KB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Sailors Compete at Joint Military Culinary Competition [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Omar Dominquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.