FORT LEE, Virginia (March 10, 2023) A chocolate bonsai tree and dragon prepared by Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Babativa, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), sits on a judging table during a joint service culinary competition onboard Fort Lee, Virginia, March 10, 2023. The Joint Military Culinary Competition hosted more than 200 U.S. military culinary specialists from around the world to compete for medals and the opportunity to represent the armed forces at a cooking competition against some of the top civilian chefs in the world. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of USS Essex Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 04.04.2023 09:53 Photo ID: 7721504 VIRIN: 230310-N-N0850-1011 Resolution: 1200x1600 Size: 843.28 KB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Sailors Compete at Joint Military Culinary Competition [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Omar Dominquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.