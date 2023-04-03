Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Sailors Compete at Joint Military Culinary Competition

    USS Essex Sailors Compete at Joint Military Culinary Competition

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Omar Dominquez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    FORT LEE, Virginia (March 10, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors receive feedback from master chefs during a joint service culinary competition onboard Fort Lee, Virginia, March 10, 2023. The Joint Military Culinary Competition hosted more than 200 U.S. military culinary specialists from around the world to compete for medals and the opportunity to represent the armed forces at a cooking competition against some of the top civilian chefs in the world. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of USS Essex Public Affairs)

    What&rsquo;s cooking? Essex Culinary Specialists leave their mark at the Joint Military Culinary Competition

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

