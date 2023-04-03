Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jinhae Gunhangje Festival [Image 10 of 18]

    Jinhae Gunhangje Festival

    JINHAE, 48, SOUTH KOREA

    07.10.1680

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the Eighth Army Band, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 8A, perform in the opening ceremonies of the 2023 International Military Band Honor Guard Festival, Jinhae, South Korea March 31, 2023. The event is held in conjunction with the Jinhae Gunhangje Festival, held in various areas of Jinhae to celebrate blooming of the cherry blossoms. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

