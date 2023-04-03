Members of the Eighth Army Band, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 8A, perform in the opening ceremonies of the 2023 International Military Band Honor Guard Festival, Jinhae, South Korea March 31, 2023. The event is held in conjunction with the Jinhae Gunhangje Festival, held in various areas of Jinhae to celebrate blooming of the cherry blossoms. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kwon, Kyoneg Bae, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Posted: 04.04.2023 Location: JINHAE, 48, KR