Members of the United Nations Command honor guard, rehearse for the opening ceremonies of the 2023 International Military Band Honor Guard Festival, Jinhae, South Korea March 31, 2023. The event is held in conjunction with the Jinhae Gunhangje Festival, held in various areas of Jinhae to celebrate blooming of the cherry blossoms. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.1680 Date Posted: 04.04.2023 03:36 Photo ID: 7721053 VIRIN: 230331-A-BS718-014 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 13.15 MB Location: JINHAE, 48, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jinhae Gunhangje Festival [Image 18 of 18], by SSG Joel Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.