230324-N-RP435-0014 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 24, 2023) – Sasebo, Japan Mayor Norio Tomonaga, center, shares his appreciation with leadership from the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) Blue Crew in the ship’s mission bay, Mar. 24. Mayor Tomonaga visited the Cincinnati as part of a visit with U.S. Navy and Marine Corps leadership in the San Diego area to discuss the civil-military relationship between Sasebo’s community and U.S. Forces in Japan, and the San Diego-area military’s relationship with San Diego communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Krishna “Krash” Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 00:25
|Photo ID:
|7720829
|VIRIN:
|230324-N-RP435-0014
|Resolution:
|7012x4674
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SASEBO MAYOR VISITS USS CINCINNATI (LCS 20) [Image 5 of 5], by Krishna Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT