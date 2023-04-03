230324-N-RP435-0015 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 24, 2023) – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) Blue Crew commanding officer, Cmdr. Ralph Lufkin, briefs Sasebo, Japan Mayor Norio Tomonaga, right center, and his staff in the ship’s mission bay. Mayor Tomonaga visited the Cincinnati as part of a visit with U.S. Navy and Marine Corps leadership in the San Diego area to discuss the civil-military relationship between Sasebo’s community and U.S. Forces in Japan, and the San Diego-area military’s relationship with San Diego communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Krishna “Krash” Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2023 Date Posted: 04.04.2023 00:25 Photo ID: 7720830 VIRIN: 230324-N-RP435-0015 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.26 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SASEBO MAYOR VISITS USS CINCINNATI (LCS 20) [Image 5 of 5], by Krishna Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.