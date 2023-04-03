230324-N-RP435-0019 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 24, 2023) –Sasebo, Japan Mayor Norio Tomonaga, fourth from the left, his staff, and the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) leadership pause for a photo in front of the MQ-8 Fire Scout on the ship’s flight deck, Mar. 24. Mayor Tomonaga visited the Cincinnati as part of a visit with U.S. Navy and Marine Corps leadership in the San Diego area to discuss the civil-military relationship between Sasebo’s community and U.S. Forces in Japan, and the San Diego-area military’s relationship with San Diego communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Krishna “Krash” Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2023 Date Posted: 04.04.2023 00:25 Photo ID: 7720834 VIRIN: 230324-N-RP435-0019 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.38 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SASEBO MAYOR VISITS USS CINCINNATI (LCS 20) [Image 5 of 5], by Krishna Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.