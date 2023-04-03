Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SASEBO MAYOR VISITS USS CINCINNATI (LCS 20) [Image 3 of 5]

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Krishna Jackson 

    230324-N-RP435-0019 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 24, 2023) –Sasebo, Japan Mayor Norio Tomonaga, fourth from the left, his staff, and the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) leadership pause for a photo in front of the MQ-8 Fire Scout on the ship’s flight deck, Mar. 24. Mayor Tomonaga visited the Cincinnati as part of a visit with U.S. Navy and Marine Corps leadership in the San Diego area to discuss the civil-military relationship between Sasebo’s community and U.S. Forces in Japan, and the San Diego-area military’s relationship with San Diego communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Krishna “Krash” Jackson)

